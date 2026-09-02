Mongoya feels Kruger is making progress despite no wins in five matches

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Abram Mongoya, Kruger United head coach during the Betway Premiership 2026/27 match between Kruger United and Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on 01 September 2026 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kruger United coach Abram Mongoya feels the team is making progress in the Premiership despite failing to register a win in their five matches so far.

Mongoya appealed to fans to be patient, as he believes they will turn the corner soon after losing four games and drawing once. On Tuesday, they suffered a 4-0 thumping at the hands of Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium and have dropped to the bottom of the league table with one point from five fixtures.

“Yes, I think the boys must trust the process; the technical staff must never doubt. Hopefully, the management will also stick to what we’re trying to do because there’s progress from our first game to where we are now,” Mongoya told SuperSport TV after the game.

[...] there’s progress from our first game to where we are now. — Kruger United coach Abram Mongoya

Mongoya rued the missed chances his side created against Pirates while they were still 1-0 down and believes that had they converted some of the opportunities, they would be talking a different game.

They were made to pay for those missed chances as the Buccaneers scored three times in the second half to win the match.

“I can promise game number eight, ten we will turn things around because we just need one victory. For me, you look at the numbers at halftime [in the match against Bucs]: you’re above 60-something per cent in ball possession, you’ve got more than four chances created versus a team like that, and they get only two chances,” he said.

“You need to be very decisive with the little chances that you get.”

Kruger’s next match is against TS Galaxy on September 13 in the Mpumalanga derby, where they will be looking to register their first win in the Premiership following their promotion from the Motsepe Foundation Championship last season.

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