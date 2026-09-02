Ouaddou was impressed by strikers Mbuthuma and Radiopane

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Orlando Pirates players celebrate with Yanela Mbuthuma after he scored one of his two goals against Kruger United on Tuesday. Picture:

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has expressed delight over his strikers Yanela Mbuthuma and Boitumelo Radiopane after they scored during their 4-0 victory over Kruger United at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday.

Mbuthuma opened his account for the Buccaneers this season with a brace, while Radiopane and Gamphani Lungu scored the other goals to help the club register three points.

There are some games where we create a lot of chances and we don’t manage to be efficient. And in this game we didn’t create many chances, but we were able to score four goals — Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou

With new striker Sebastian Pedersen still waiting for his chance and Evidence Makgopa out injured, Ouaddou is happy seeing his strikers scoring goals and said this is important before the Caf Champions League competition as they start with Mauritius side La Cure Sylvester in the first round away on Sunday.

“There are some games where we create a lot of chances and we don’t manage to be efficient. And in this game we didn’t create many chances, but we were able to score four goals. Well done to the boys,” Ouaddou told the media during the post-match press conference.

“These goals came in a very important moment where we will play the Champions League and the MTN8 final, so I think it is really important for the boys to start to score and bring that competition into the team.”

Ouaddou also admitted that his side were not at their best despite the 4-0 victory and said the positive they took is the number of goals they scored and keeping a clean sheet.

“We need to improve for the next game because we need to have more control. If I have to take something positive, it is how we defend, and the four goals are very important for goal difference,” he said.

“There are games like that. Of course we want the boys to play better, but in terms of beautiful football, I cannot say we had a good game.

“But sometimes it is like that; it’s football. We cannot play nice football all the time. I think we were very efficient today [Tuesday], as we came here with a mission to take three points, and we scored four goals, and we didn’t concede.

“I think it’s a successful mission for my boys. Well done to them, and there is room for improvement.”

As they shift their focus to the Champions League on Sunday, Ouaddou said they are still hurt by their early exit last season and will do their best to make sure they go far this time.

“The Champions League is one competition that is important to us. We know last season we went out very early.”

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