All Blacks make three changes to their pack for third Test against Boks

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Asafo Aumua will start for the All Blacks in the crucial third Test against the Springboks after coming off the bench in the first two matches. Picture:

New Zealand coach Dave Rennie has made three changes to his pack for the crucial third Test against the Springboks at Soccer City on Saturday.

The All Blacks and South Africa are 1-1 going into the final contest on South African soil, with the fourth and final Test of the series to be played in Baltimore, US, the following Saturday.

Hooker Codie Taylor, who played in the opening two Tests, and blindside flanker Simon Parker have dropped out of the match-day 23, while lock Fabian Holland will start from the bench.

Asafo Aumua and Peter Lakai, who came off the bench in the first two Tests, take over from Taylor and Parker, while Sam Darry will don the No 5 jersey with Tupou Vaa’i, playing his 50th Test, switching to No 4 after last weekend’s second Test in Cape Town.

Samisoni Taukei’aho and Wallace Sititi, who between them have played in all four matches against the franchises, get their first Test call-ups for this series on the bench.

Sititi’s sister, lock Amarante, will also be in action on Saturday, starting from the bench for the Black Ferns in their one-off Test against the Springbok Women’s team in the main curtain-raiser.

The All Black squad for the match, which kicks off at 5.10pm, is:

(15-1): Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Leroy Carter, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea (capt), Luke Jacobson, Peter Lakai, Sam Darry, Tupou Vaa’i, Tyrel Lomax, Asafo Aumua, and George Bower.

Substitutes: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Xavier Numia, Fletcher Newell, Fabian Holland, Wallace Sititi, Kyle Preston, Anton Lienert-Brown, Josh Moorby