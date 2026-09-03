Pupuma wants Milford to bounce back to winning ways against Chippa

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Xanti Pupuma, coach of Milford FC, during the Betway Premiership 2026/27 match against Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 26 2026. Picture:

After being frustrated by officials during their 2-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday, Milford coach Xanti Pupuma says they will have to bounce back to winning ways against Chippa United at Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday.

Pupuma felt some decisions by match officials may have influenced the game, especially the first goal scored by Iqraam Rayners as there was a potential foul by Aubrey Modiba on defender Vusumuzi Mthabela.

Despite the defeat, the coach said they are motivated by the way they played and will have to build on that against Chippa as they look to bounce back.

“It’s very motivating, and I think that’s what we will take, that we can compete with the big teams. We played Orlando Pirates and Sundowns and we didn’t disappoint ourselves,” Pupuma said.

“Of the games we played, especially the home matches, we were able to get points on the board. For us being the new kids on the block, being the team that qualified for the playoffs, I really think we are doing OK.

“Obviously, we have to work on the final third. The difference between where we are coming from and the Premiership is that if you miss your chances, you will get punished. We have to focus on the final third and improve our play there.”

Occupying fifth place on the log table with seven points from five matches, the 62-year-old said they need to take care of their home games in the league and try to get something away.

“The requirement was to win home games and get whatever we get away, which I think we’ve done,” he said.

“Obvioulsy, we identify the games where we think we can get more than one point and be a bit more aggressive.

“But for now, it is to take care of the home games and see by December where we are.”

Meanwhile, Chippa will be eyeing their first win of the season after drawing three and losing once in four matches when they host Milford.

This will be the first time they play at home this season after they were forced to take their match against Pirates to Kings Park Stadium in Durban and Richards Bay to Dobsonville Stadium, as the venues in kuGompo City and Gqebera were not ready.

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