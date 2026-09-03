WATCH | Kwinika believes Chiefs can win the league this season

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Kaizer Chiefs' Zitha Kwinika controls the ball while Marcelo Allende of Mamelodi Sundowns looks on during their Betway premiership match at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on August 15. Picture:

Kaizer Chiefs stalwart Zitha Kwinika has asserted that winning the league is possible for Amakhosi this season, lauding new coach Fernando da Cruz as a “teacher”.

Under new coach Da Cruz, Chiefs have won two of their opening four league fixtures, hoping to rack up a third league win of the campaign when they host Siwelele at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm).

WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika believes they have a chance to fight for the championship this season.



Video: @Sihle_NdebeleSK pic.twitter.com/BDcPn78skL — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) September 3, 2026

“What would look like success at the end of the season is winning the league ... and it’s possible,” Kwinika said during the club’s media open-day in Naturena on Wednesday.

Chiefs, who have never won the league since the 2014/15 season, are five points behind joint leaders Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, who have both played one game more than Amakhosi.

Kwinika also zoomed in on Da Cruz’s obsession about finer details, lauding the Frenchman as a “teacher” as he feels the Glamour Boys are on the right track under him.

“He [Da Cruz] is emphasising on doing small things correctly, and that has contributed a lot in how we’ve played so far this season. He’s not necessarily obsessed about big things, but he wants us to get the basics right. He’s so obsessed about those small football details like body positioning, spacing, etc,” Kwinika stated.

“He’s a teacher and a very good coach. It’s very important for us as players to grasp his teachings because they are beneficial. We are on the right track and heading in the right direction.”

Sowetan