Bavuma’s foundation helps feed 200 vulnerable schoolkids

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Proteas’ Test skipper Temba Bavuma continued to give back to the community this week through his foundation, partnering with a fast-food conglomerate to feed schoolkids in Yeoville, Johannesburg.

The Temba Bavuma Foundation partnered with KFC to expand the Frida Hartley Shelter (FHS) lunchbox project, a nutrition initiative that provides about 200 meals a day to vulnerable schoolchildren.

Bavuma’s foundation has taken on responsibility for the project’s sustainability and fundraising to secure its future.

“We are making sure that no child in this community has to choose between being fed and being fully present at school.” — Temba Bavuma

“Every school day, children stop at FHS on their way to school to collect a lunchbox,” the foundation said in a statement. “For some, it is the only reliable meal they will have that day. What may seem like a simple sandwich can make a significant difference to a child’s ability to concentrate, participate and learn.”

Commenting on the initiative, Bavuma said: “At the foundation, we have always believed that you cannot separate a child’s education from their wellbeing. A hungry child is not a child who lacks potential. They are a child who has been let down by circumstance. By taking on the lunchbox project, we are making sure that no child in this community has to choose between being fed and being fully present at school.”

The project forms part of the Temba Bavuma Foundation’s broader work across education, cricket and community development as it celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. — Sowetan Reporter