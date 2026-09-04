Explainer | Pitso’s immediate challenges as Bafana coach

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Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane will face immediate challenges in his second stint as he prepares the national team for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers, which kick off later this month. Bafana play Guinea and Eritrea in back-to-back Afcon qualifiers and will be aiming for a perfect start.

Five World Cup players out

Mosimane, who was confirmed as Bafana coach on Tuesday, replacing Hugo Broos, will have to find replacements for four injured key players - Khuliso Mudau, Evidence Makgopa, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, and Thalente Mbatha - while he also has to replace the late Jayden Adams. The quintet were all part of the Broos’s World Cup squad but cannot partake in Mosimane’s first camp, set to begin in two weeks’ time.

Assistant coach and other backroom staff members

Having revealed on Tuesday that former assistant coach Helman Mkhalele would not be part of his technical team, Mosimane will have to finalise his backroom staff and fill the assistant coach vacancy. He said it would be difficult to get someone as they are contracted to their clubs.

He is also racing against time to find the replacement of former goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson, who will not be part of his technical team either. Johnson served as the goalkeeper coach for Bafana during Broos’s tenure, but like Mkhalele, his time has ended. Safa confirmed that a new permanent goalkeeper coach will be named in due course.

Team manager

With Vincent Tseka having reached retirement age, Safa advertised for a new team manager, and Mosimane will need that position filled as soon as possible to ensure smooth logistics for this month’s camp. Bafana will also face Egypt in an international friendly at Cairo International Stadium on October 4, Safa confirmed on Thursday.

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