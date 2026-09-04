Mbuthuma happy to win over Bucs fans at last

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Looking rejuvenated in Orlando Pirates’ last two outings, where he scored twice and racked up a double of assists, striker Yanela Mbuthuma says being a striker isn’t a difficult job at all.

Mbuthuma’s assertion seems to have been prompted by the heavy criticism he was subjected to for missing chances earlier on in the season. Some fans derided on his social media pages, suggesting coach Abdeslam Ouaddou should look elsewhere for goals.

But Mbuthuma answered his critics in the best possible way, scoring a brilliant brace when Pirates thumped one of the league’s rookies, Kruger United, 4-0 at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday.

In an indication that he’s rediscovering some form, the 24-year-old striker also laid two neat assists in Bucs’ 3-0 win over Sekhukhune United in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals last weekend.

“I am happy with the way the fans have been showing me love of late. Let’s be honest, being a striker is not difficult. As a striker you must not put yourself under pressure and that’s what I did when I wasn’t scoring,” Mbuthuma told his club’s media department.

“Games are not the same...sometimes you get chances and sometimes you don’t. I am happy that I managed to convert the chances I got against Kruger.”

Mbuthuma, who joined Pirates from Richards Bay at the start of last season, is expected to play a role when the Sea Robbers face La Cure Sylvester SC of Mauritius in the first leg of the CAF Champions League first preliminary round in Mauritius on Sunday (1.30pm).

Pirates, who top the Premiership table on goal difference ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns, are eager to secure a spot in the group phase of the Champions League this season following a disappointing campaign last season, where they were eliminated by Congolese side FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo in the second preliminary round.

League fixtures

Tonight: Gallants v Polokwane, Royal Bafokeng, 7.30pm; Richards Bay v AmaZulu, Princess Magogo, 7.30pm

Tomorrow: Chippa v Milford, Nelson Mandela Bay, 3pm; Sekhukhune v Galaxy, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, 5.30pm

Sunday: Arrows v Sundowns, King Zwelithini Stadium, 3pm; Chiefs v Siwelele, Dobsonville, 5.30pm

CAF Champions League

Sunday: La Cure Sylvester v Orlando Pirates, Cote d’Or National Sports Complex, Mauritius, 1.30pm

CAF Confed Cup

Sunday: Durban City v Rukinzo (Burundi), Moses Mabhida, 3pm

Sowetan