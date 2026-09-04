Mchunu loses bid to take WBA Continental title from Cuban star

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Boxing veteran Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu gracefully accepted defeat at the hands of WBA Continental Americas cruiserweight champion Lenar Perez in Canada on Thursday night.

Mchunu’s ambition to win the regional belt ended when the referee stopped proceedings in the eighth round.

Perez — who went down from a right hook in the fifth round — dropped Mchunu with a right hand in round eight.

Mchunu got up to continue, but the 28 year-old Cuban bombarded his visibly hurt South African foe, who was not fighting back.

The referee then stepped in and ended the bout.

Perez chalked up his 17th KO in 17 wins, while southpaw Mchunu, 38, who has won multiple SA, African and international titles, suffered his ninth defeat in his 33rd fight.

Speaking from his hotel room later, Mchunu said: “It was a tough fight. I don’t want to lie. I felt his power but I could also feel I was hurting him and that is why I dropped him.”

However, Mchunu raised concerns about the referee not acting on his complaints that Perez was hitting him behind the ear.

“I indicated to the referee that I had been hit not only once behind the ear, but he did nothing,” he said

“I felt dizzy, and very unstable. That is one of the things that took me out of the game. I am not making an excuse because I lost the fight. I am talking about something that happened during the fight.”

A rabbit punch, banned across all major combat sports, including boxing and mixed martial arts, is an illegal strike delivered to the back of the head or the base of the skull near the neck.

They often happen by accident when a fighter ducks low or shifts position during a clinch, but deliberate strikes lead to referee warnings, point deductions, or disqualification.

Blunt force to this area can cause brain damage, paralysis, spinal cord injuries, or instant death.

Mchunu’s trainer, Sean Smith, said: “Nothing specific went wrong. Thabiso is 38. I am not saying he’s too old. This guy (Perez) is a young lion. Thabiso tried to fight his way back but, ja, the work intensity of that guy was just too much.

“It’s unfortunate, but it is what it is. I am little bit disappointed. Not an easy one to swallow or digest,” Smith added.

Sowetan