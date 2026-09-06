Parker not troubled by Galaxy’s slow start

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TS Galaxy coach Bernard Parker is not concerned by his side’s slow start in the Betway Premiership and believes they are on the right track.

The Rockets have only won once in five matches, registering three draws and a single win with six points collected so far this season.

After playing to a goalless draw with Sekhukhune United at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, Parker said the team have done really well in the five matches they have played.

“I wouldn’t think it’s a slow start. Looking at all the teams and us pound for pound, I think we got a lot of positives out of the five games; we only lost once,” Parker told the media after the match.

“We won once and drew three, so we are on the right track, and also, we are growing game by game. The last match we won was tough, and I believe we could have won this one.

“But it is only for us to build. It’s not how you start; it’s how well you do to improve.”

In his first full season as coach after taking over towards the end of last season, Parker said he was receiving support from the club’s management to succeed.

“I speak with the management as well as the chairman [Tim Sukazi] every day in terms of the day-to-day running and performance of the team. We also share ideas a lot, and of course at the end of the day we want the players to respond well, and they are responding well,” he said.

“There is a lot of excitement, and there is room for improvement.”

There is a lot of excitement, and there is room for improvement. — TS Galaxy coach Bernard Parker

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune interim coach Papi Zothwane was happy with the result against Galaxy and said it will build their confidence going forward.

“I think we did well, considering that we played three games without a win. It builds our confidence going forward. We kept a clean sheet, and obviously the integration from our three games until now, the way we want the team to play, will take time,” he said.

“But at least the players are aware of how we want to play. In terms of performance, there are positives to take and areas for improvement that we can work on, such as playing with high intensity from start to finish.

“Those are the things that we can take as lessons going into the next game, but overall, the commitment was there, and we are happy not to have conceded a goal.”

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