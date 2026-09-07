AmaTuks skipper Shitolo hopes first win signals they’ve turned the corner

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The AmaTuks starting XI celebrated their first win of the season against Venda. Picture:

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University of Pretoria skipper Gladwin Shitolo suggests they have turned the corner after winning their first game of the season against Venda FC.

AmaTuks recorded a 2-0 win over Venda at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday. Samuel Darpoh and Luvuyo Phewa were on target for the university outfit coached by former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Michael Loftman, who succeeded Kwanele Kopo at the start of the current Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) season.

“It was a very important win for us, especially because we lost our two opening fixtures [to Midlands Wanderers and Hope home and away respectively]. These three points mean a lot and I believe we will never stop winning now,” Shitolo said.

Shitolo joined AmaTuks at the start of the season after leaving Golden Arrows.

AmaTuks’ next game is against recently relegated side Orbit College at Tuks Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Results

Cape Town City 2-1 Lions; Bees 0-1 Gomora; North West 0-1 Hope; Leicesterford 1-3 Magesi; Venda 0-2 AmaTuks; Upington 0-1 Highbury; Native 1-0 Midlands.