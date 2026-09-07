Cardoso explains Van Rooyen’s role at Sundowns

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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says they will do their all to make sure new signing Deano van Rooyen settle in quickly to help them following injury crisis.

Van Rooyen was confirmed as Sundowns’ new signing after joining them as a free agent after terminating his contract with Orlando Pirates last month.

The highly rated right-back was signed as a cover following the long-term injury of Khuliso Mudau and Zuko Mndunyelwa.

“I knew that there were movements in trying to go for him [Deano van Rooyen], because there was an immediate crisis after Zuko [Mdunyelwa] had to come out of the previous match, but today he was on the bench,” Cardoso told the media after the match against Arrows at the weekend.

“I didn’t know the extent of that injury, and I will repeat, I trust my players, and I hope that Mudau will come back and maybe surprise us to recover quicker.

“We have Thapelo Morena, we have Zuko, and now we have brought Deano. Obviously, he’s coming to help. He’s an experienced player, and let’s see what he can give us.

“Let’s hope that he will embrace us, and we also embrace him. We will try to do everything to make sure that he makes us better, like all the other players that are here.”

The victory over Golden Arrows on Sunday saw Sundowns move to the top of the table with 16 points, three ahead of second-place Pirates who have a game in hand.

The Brazilians will have a chance to go six points clear when they face struggling Siwelele at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday.

It will not obviously happen every time that we score in the last minute but if we believe, it will happen more frequently and the team showed belief — Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso

Cardoso is pleased with the start Sundowns made this year and feels they are on a right track as they look to reclaim their Betway Premiership title from Pirates.

“I’m obviously happy with the character we’ve shown because sometimes if you concede a goal like that [Arrows equalised late in the second half], you don’t have the mental capacity to be resilient and to fight for something,” he said.

“So, it means that the message, the character and attitude we’re trying to build is strong. No one can destroy the attitude and that is something that we have to state all the time.

“It will not obviously happen every time that we score in the last minute but if we believe, it will happen more frequently and the team showed belief.”

League fixtures

Wednesday: Sundowns v Siwelele, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm)

Friday: Stellenbosch v Sekhukhune, Athlone (7.30pm)

Saturday: AmaZulu v Gallants, Princess Magogo (3pm); Polokwane v Chiefs, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Chippa v Sundowns, Nelson Mandela Bay (5.30pm)

Sunday: Milford v Bay, Sugar Ray Xulu (3pm); Siwelele v Arrows, Free State (3pm); Galaxy v Kruger, Solomon Mahlangu (5.30pm)

CAF Champions League first round second leg

Saturday: Pirates v La Cure Sylvester, Orlando (3pm)

CAF Confederation Cup

Sunday: Rukinzo v Durban, Stade Intwari (3pm)