Masters and legends endorse Zungu for Safa presidency

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Legendary Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Patson 'Kamuzu' Banda, SAMLFA President Jacob Mthathe and Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs legend Jan 'Malombo' Lechaba during a press conference at the Zodwa Khoza Foundation in Soweto. Picture:

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Sandile Zungu’s campaign to be elected president of the South African Football Association has intensified with a vote of confidence from the South African Masters and Legends Football Association (Samfla).

The Safa associate represents the voice of masters, legends, and veterans who have driven the development and success of local football.

Members from two structures in Soweto and those in Sedibeng, North West, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni have endorsed Zungu’s campaign.

The announcement was made by Samfla president Jacob “Buddha” Mathathe at a media briefing at the Zodwa Khoza Foundation in Diepkloof, Soweto.

The Safa elective congress will take place in Johannesburg on Saturday, September 12.

“We have endorsed Sandile Zungu to be Safa president,” said Mathathe.

We believe that with Sandile [Zungu] as Safa president, our football will grow from strength to strength — Jacob Mathathe, president of the South African Masters and Legends Football Association

The former player for Benoni City and Witbank Black Aces added: “We view Sandile as being in the same class as Patrice Motsepe, who took over Mamelodi Sundowns and turned it into a well-oiled machine.

“Sandile is a very successful businessman, like Motsepe, and he also owns a football club, AmaZulu.

“We believe that with Sandile as Safa president, our football will grow from strength to strength.”

Present at the media briefing were Samfla executive members Patson “Sparks” Banda, a former Orlando Pirates No 1 goalkeeper; his teammate and dribbling wizard Kagiso “Zero my Hero” Mogale; and Jan “Malombo” Lechaba, known as a former midfield workhorse and anchorman for Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Banda said: ”Zungu will put Safa where it needs to be ... Safa needs people who will be accountable.”

Lechaba said: “SA is the only country where legends are not recognised ... [but] our lives as football legends will change for the better with Zungu as Safa president.

“Legends will be involved in every way possible for the betterment of football in our country.”

Mathathe added: “The upcoming Safa elective congress must be a turning point. We are calling for absolute unity of all former professional football players to demand a seat at the decision-making table.

“The next leadership of Safa must formalise a structural framework that protects the welfare, health care, and economic future of the legends who gave everything to this country.”