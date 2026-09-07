Pirates youngster Derbyshire confident about Champs League ambitions

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Cristian Derbyshire made his Orlando Pirates debut in a goalless draw against La Cure Waves, expressing confidence in their pursuit of the CAF title. Picture:

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Still pinching himself in disbelief after making his debut in Sunday’s goalless draw against La Cure Waves of Mauritius in the first leg of the Caf Champions League first preliminary round, Orlando Pirates starlet Cristian Derbyshire believes they’ll finish the job in the second leg.

In fact, Derbyshire sounded convinced that the Buccaneers can win the Champions League this season. The second leg of the first preliminary round against the Mauritians is at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday (3pm).

“It’s never easy going away from home, even the country, to play outside; it’s never easy. I think we played well; we just didn’t take our chances. We dominated the game, and the other team just sat back,” Derbyshire told Pirates’ media department.

“But it was a good performance, just not the result we wanted. Drawing away from home is going to be beneficial for us when we go back because we know how it is at home. We will do the job at home.”

The 20-year-old defender, who debuted at right-back against Waves in Mauritius, highlighted how badly they want to win the Champions League this term, also revealing it felt surreal to travel with the team to Mauritius, where he made his senior debut against Waves.

“Right now we are calling this [Champions League journey] a new chapter. Obviously in the past we’ve got close, but now to the final point. We are strong and we really want this. It’s a new chapter, and we are going to make this work,” Derbyshire said.

“I have been excited since before the trip when I was asked to bring my passport. Sometimes I struggled to sleep about this [making his Bucs debut]. It’s every player’s dream to make a debut at such a big club ... making it in the Champions League is even crazier.”

Sowetan