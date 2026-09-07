Zungu gives Safa deadline to pay Bafana World Cup bonuses, or else...

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Safa presidential candidate Sandile Zungu has given the association until Thursday to pay Bafana Bafana players and the technical team their bonuses from the World Cup, or else those who defy this could face dismissal, should he be elected Safa president this weekend.

More than a month after Safa received $12m (about R218m) for Bafana’s showing at the World Cup, which ended in July, Safa is yet to pay players their bonuses, leading to some raising concerns about the delay.

It is understood players were promised R2m each in bonuses for the three group-stage matches, and with Bafana having advanced to the last 32, the bounty went up to around R2.5m each from their R65m share.

Safa received R218m from Fifa after Bafana reached the last 32 where they lost to Canada. Hours are Zungu’s threat, Safa released a statement saying the delay was caused by “international tax compliance regulations in the United States and Mexico”, where the tournament took place.

AmaZulu owner Zungu, who is challenging Danny Jordaan for the Safa presidency, warned Safa that the money should be in the player’s accounts by Thursday.

“Why are we treating our athletes with such utter disrespect? It’s embarrassing. Go to AmaZulu and ask any player who has played for the club or who is playing for AmaZulu if he ever gets paid a day later than a contractual day,” Zungu explained to the media during his presidential campaign in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Monday.

“If you find one, give that ammunition to the opposition because then they will find something that they will use against Sandile Zungu. And I can assure you, your contract, you must deliver, we obliged.

“And that’s what I’m trying to bring at Safa, your contract, there must not be a debate, you earned it.

“On that note I’m actually throwing a gauntlet to the Safa executive right now to say if that money is not in the bank accounts of the players, by the close of business on Thursday, when I walk into the office, those who are responsible for this injustice will account.”

Zungu promised to dismiss those responsible for the delay if the money is not in by Thursday, should he win the election.

“Let me repeat, that money that belongs to Bafana Bafana players and technical team... it must be in their accounts by close of business on Thursday,” he said.

“If it is not, the people responsible for that injustice will account when I move into office as the president of Safa. They should consider themselves fired.”

In its statement, Safa said: “As (World Cup matches) were played in both the US and Mexico, Safa is required to comply with the applicable federal and state tax laws. Given the complexities of these requirements, Safa appointed specialist legal and tax advisers in both jurisdictions”.

Safa did not indicate when the bonuses will be paid but added it would be done “as expeditiously as possible”.

Sowetan