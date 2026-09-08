Durban coach Ben Youssef knows Confed Cup second leg will be tricky

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Ben Youssef Khalil, head coach of Durban City during the MTN8 2026 football match between Orlando Pirates and Durban City at Orlando Stadium, Soweto on 08 August 2026 @Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

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Durban City coach Khalil Ben Youssef has warned that the job isn’t done after beating Burundian side Rukinzo 1-0 in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup first preliminary round at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

We need to prepare ourselves for the second game, which I think will be tricky as well — Khalil Ben Youssef, Durban City coach

Ben Youssef expects the second leg to be tricky in Burundi on Sunday (3pm SA time). Rukinzo midfielder Ally Magambo’s own goal was the difference in the first leg in Durban.

“It’s not a safe result. If you win with more goals, that gives you more confidence, but I think it’s a tricky result, so we need to prepare ourselves for the second game, which I think will be tricky as well,” Ben Youssef said.

“We didn’t start well in the first half. We were rushing; we lost a lot of possession. We felt like the players were under pressure.

“At half-time, we told the players to keep calm, to play their game and to enjoy playing football. They don’t have to feel the pressure.”

The Durban tactician sounded unsettled about the Burundians’ quality upfront. “They have fast, quality players in the front, and technically they can make the difference in one-versus-one situations.”

Ben Youssef is no stranger to coaching in the Confederation Cup, having travelled the same journey with Kaizer Chiefs last season.

Sowetan