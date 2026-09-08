Zungu claims ‘dirty tricks’ ahead of Safa showdown with Jordaan

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South African Football Association (Safa) presidential candidate Sandile Zungu says he is aware of what he called “dirty tricks” used by the faction backing incumbent president Danny Jordaan ahead of the election, where the two will go head-to-head.

Safa holds its elective congress in Midrand on Saturday, when AmaZulu owner Zungu will seek to end Jordaan’s 13-year reign.

Addressing the media on Monday, where he promised a new dawn, Zungu accused the Jordaan faction of deploying underhand tactics ahead of the poll, alleging that some of the regions that had backed him had been questionably barred from participating in the congress.

“We are obviously putting on a brave face, but we are seething with anger because of what has been done to some regions. Our legends here have been disqualified from participating in the upcoming elections,” Zungu explained.

“There are some regions who are clearly forcefully pushing for change, and there was an attempt to change leadership, which did not succeed. And as a form of punishment for them, they are being disqualified from participating in the elections,” Zungu said without naming the regions. He also did not provide specific evidence of his allegations.

He, however, hinted that court action would be inevitable should some of the people who are supposed to take part in Saturday’s congress not make it.

“As I’m talking, there are consultations with legal people to see how we can take the matter forward, and trust me, we take it very seriously. Notwithstanding, we will win these elections,” he said.

“The monkey tricks will not take anybody anywhere. The era of monkey tricks is over. Yes, there is an attempt at destabilising the regions, but it will not succeed. There is an attempt at committing electoral fraud; it will not succeed.

“You may be aware that a charge was laid somewhere in the Northern Cape against the Safa president and the CEO [Lydia Monyepao] for what is alleged to be defrauding the Safa constitution. It is a very serious charge, in addition to many other charges facing the incumbent Safa president, and it is being challenged. We are not taking any chances.

“But I must emphasise, notwithstanding [all the dirty tricks], we’ve an upper hand. We will win these elections. We’ve done a lot of work above ground, and we’ve done a lot of work underground.”

Sowetan