Association denies endorsing Sandile Zungu for Safa presidency

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Legendary Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Patson ‘Kamuzu’ Banda, Samlfa president Jacob Mthathe and Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs legend Jan ‘Malombo’ Lechaba during a press conference at the Zodwa Khoza Foundation centre in Soweto. Picture:

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The SA Masters and Legends Football Association (Samlfa) has distanced itself from remarks made by suspended interim president Jacob “Buddha” Mathathe, who announced last Friday that the association had endorsed Sandile Zungu for the SA Football Association (Safa) presidency.

Samlfa made its position known through a statement attributed to the office of its interim secretary-general, Moeketsi Senqhi.

The statement reads: “The South African Masters and Legends Football Association (Samlfa), through its interim national executive committee (NEC) and general assembly representing all nine provinces, has noted the live press conference addressed by suspended interim president, Mr Buddah Mathathe, on September 4 2026.”

The meeting took place at the Zodwa Khoza Foundation centre in Diepkloof and was attended by Jan “Malombo” Lechaba, Patson “Sparks” Banda and Kagiso “Zero my Hero” Mogale.

“Samlfa wishes to place it on record that Mr Mathathe was not speaking on behalf of Samlfa, its interim NEC or its general assembly.

“Following his referral to the Samlfa disciplinary ethics committee, and pursuant to the resolutions of the appropriate structures of the association, Mr Mathathe was suspended from addressing members of SAML or representing the association in any internal or external matters.

“He was further recalled from all Samlfa-related engagements and dealings with Safa and no longer carries any mandate or authority to represent Samlfa in any matter whatsoever.”

Our responsibility is to protect the integrity of the association, its membership and the collective decisions of its general assembly

The statement further reads:

“The issue surrounding Mr Mathathe’s exclusion from Safa 2026 elective congress scheduled for September 12 did not arise suddenly.

“His status and non-compliance are the culmination of a long-standing governance matter that Samlfa, [and] its NEC have been addressing, including through engagements with Safa.

“Among the serious governance matters raised against Mr Mathathe are the failure to take Samlfa into its first elective congress, the registration of Samlfa as a private entity without the appropriate collective approximately half-million rand in organisational funds, concerns regarding the use of organisational resources, and his failure to subject himself to Samlfa’s internal governance, disciplinary and accountability process.

“Samlfa further wishes to make it clear that any outstanding allegations, complaints or disputes involving Mr Mathathe must be dealt with through the Samlfa disciplinary and ethics committee and the appropriate constitutional structures, and not through the media.

“Our responsibility is to protect the integrity of the association, its membership and the collective decisions of its general assembly,” read the statement.

Sowetan