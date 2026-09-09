Lerena takes on Forrest after dropping back down to cruiserweight

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Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena says he is excited to be returning from bridgerweight down to the cruiserweight division, where he once reigned supreme as the IBO world champ for four years.

Lerena takes on British boxer Scott Forrest at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on November 7 in a WBC bout over 10 rounds.

Forrest, 32, represented Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and 2018. At the 2019 World Championships in Yekaterinburg, Russia, he lost on a split decision to Sanjeet Kumar in the second round. Forrest’s record shows nine wins and three losses.

“Let’s go and have fun, get a win and challenge for the world title,” said Lerena, who is rated No 7 in the world by the WBC in the cruiserweight division, where SA-based Congolese Ilunga Junior Makabu once reigned.

Their bout forms part of a tournament organised by Aquila Boxing Promotions, run by Lerena’s wife, Geraldine Lerena. An estimated 3,000 fans are expected on fight night.

Lerena last fought on May 30, when he lost his WBC bridgerweight belt, in his second defence to Ryad Merhy in Belgium.

Lerena first captured his earlier IBO title by defeating Congolese Youri Kalenga with a 12-round split decision at Emperors Palace in 2017. During his four-year reign, Lerena dominated the division and successfully defended his title six times before officially vacating the belt in late 2021 to move up to the heavyweight division.

He won the WBA and IBO intercontinental heavyweight belts in 2022, but lost in his attempt to win the actual WBA belt when he was stopped in round 3 by Daniel Dubois in front of 90,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Lerena then moved down to bridgerweight, where he won the silver belt against Merhy in Kempton Park in May 2023. Six months later, Lerena won the WBC bridgerweight interim title.

His status was later upgraded to fully fledged WBC bridgerweight world champ, and he successfully defended that belt via a third-round stoppage of Serhiy Radchenko at Sun Bet Arena on May 1 last year.

Lerena moved up to the heavyweights again, and lost to Lawrence Okolie at Wembley Stadium in England on July 19 last year.

Ten months later, Lerena lost to Merhy in what was Lerena’s fifth defeat, while scoring 31 wins.

Sowetan