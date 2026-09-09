Orlando Stadium to host Bafana’s Afcon qualifier against Guinea

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Pitso Mosimane’s first match in charge in his second stint as Bafana Bafana coach, against Guinea, will take place at Orlando Stadium.

South Africa host the National Elephants in the first match of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers on September 26.

A few days later they will face Eritrea, who have taken their home match to the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo, as the qualifiers for the tournament to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania (Pamoja) gain momentum.

After the match against Eritrea, Bafana will stay in Egypt to play a friendly match against the Pharaohs at the Cairo International Stadium on October 4.

“We encourage families and fans to come in their numbers to support the team as we begin this new era under coach Pitso Mosimane,” said Safa president Danny Jordaan.

Mosimane is expected to announce his goalkeeper and possibly a second assistant coach before the two qualifiers.

TimesLIVE