Zungu not fit to lead - Safa KZN leader

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SAFA president Danny Jordaan with Bafana Bafan during their departure in Johannesburg International Airport on their way to the 2026 World Cup . Antonio Muchave

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The chairperson of the SA Football Association (Safa) KwaZulu-Natal, Kwenza Ngwenya, says the province is bringing the votes to help incumbent Danny Jordaan beat AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu for the association’s presidency.

Zungu, who is from KZN, seeks to end Jordaan’s nearly 13-year reign at the helm of Safa at the association’s elective congress in Midrand on Saturday.

KZN is the biggest Safa province, with 11 regions, and at least seven are affiliated to Jordaan’s Football Transformation Forum (FTF) faction.

“He [Jordaan] has already won... we are just waiting for confirmation on Saturday. The reason I am saying he’s won is because we’ve worked very hard in mobilising the regions; so we don’t have any fear that Jordaan will win,” Ngwenya told Sowetan.

“This isn’t about the province of KZN ... this is about SA. When we look at a candidate, we don’t look at where they come from; we look at their capabilities. We look at the track record.”

Ngwenya, a close ally of Jordaan’s, suggested that Zungu lacked experience to lead Safa, emphasising that he had nothing against the Usuthu boss. “We can’t put a person [where he cannot operate]. I don’t know how to fly a plane, and if someone can put me in the plane and say I must fly it, that person would compromise me; and that’s the same with Zungu,” he said.

“He doesn’t have experience in Safa structures. I like him... in fact, I have a number of AmaZulu jerseys, but we can’t throw him [into the deep end].”

Ngwenya said there was no reason to change Jordaan, asserting that the improved performances of national teams in recent times and the arrival of new sponsors were a reflection of the “good job” done by Jordaan. “How do you fix a car that’s not broken? Jordaan has a good track record,” he said, even as Jordaan is facing a court case and allegations of financial mismanagement.

“I agree, Safa has struggled a bit, but now everything is going well... the national teams are doing well and the sponsors are flocking in; so why must we change leadership when things are going well? We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Even so, during his press conference in Sandton on Monday, Zungu sounded confident that the majority of KZN regions will still vote for him, especially after Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini had called for regions in the province to rally behind the Usuthu president.

Sowetan