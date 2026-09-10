Droeks Malan is Boxing SA’s new chair of its sanctioning committee

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Droeks Malan is the new chair of Boxing SA’s sanctioning committee, effective immediately, the regulator has announced.

Malan, who was part of the committee, takes over from Irvin Buhlalu, who has resigned.

BSA COO Mandla Ntlanganiso thanked Buhlalu “for his sterling contributions to the sport” and wished him well in all future endeavours. “His dedication and expertise have left an indelible mark on our sanctioning committee.”

Ntlanganiso described Malan as a seasoned boxing expert.

“The regulator is concurrently embarking on a process to strengthen and bolster the committee with additional skilled members. The sector is assured that the day-to-day operations of sanctioning will continue without interruption, and all pending matters remain on track.”

BSA also announced the official departure of Lehlokohonolo Ramagole, who was provincial manager in Gauteng, the Free State and North West.

His last assignment was in Bloemfontein last weekend. He had been with BSA for nine years.

“We thank Mr Ramagole for his dedicated service and the significant role he has played in advancing the sport across these regions,” said Ntlanganiso, who announced that Lebogang Phatlhane had taken over the position in an acting capacity.

Phatlhane is a full-time employee at BSA head office, based in the operations directorate, said Ntlanganiso. “He holds an advanced diploma in sport management and a national diploma in sport management, bringing both academic vigour and operational experience to the role.”

He said Phatlhane would be supported by veteran ring official Thabo Spampool, who will assume responsibility for tournament supervision in the three provinces.

“Together, they form a strong, experienced team committed to upholding the highest standards of officiating and event management,’ said Ntlanganiso.

He said the duo had already been formally introduced to licensees.

“BSA is confident that their combined expertise will ensure a smooth transition and continued excellence in provincial operations,” said Ntlanganiso. “Boxing SA remains resolute in its mandate to regulate, develop and promote the sport of boxing in South Africa.

“These changes reflect our proactive approach to leadership renewal and capacity building. The public, licensees and stakeholders are urged not to be alarmed. The integrity, efficiency, and stability of our structures remain intact.

“We call on all members of the boxing community to continue working with us as we forge ahead with renewed vigour and shared purpose.”

He said South African boxing was on an upward trajectory, “and together, we will ensure it reaches even greater heights”.