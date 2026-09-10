Free-scoring Ngwenya has Golden Boot in his sights

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Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya of AmaZulu FC celebrates goal during the Betway Premiership 2026/27 match between Richards Bay FC and AmaZulu FC at Priness Magogo Stadium in Kwa Mashu on 04 September 2026 ©Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Currently leading the Betway Premiership scoring chart with an impressive six goals, AmaZulu’s Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya hasn’t hidden that he’s gunning for the Golden Boot.

The striker boasts two more goals in the MTN8, meaning his overall goal tally this season is eight.

“I try to score in each and every game. As a striker, you always want to score goals so that you can win those awards [like the Golden Boot],” Ngwenya said.

“My ambition is to keep scoring to help the team win, and maybe to win the Golden Boot. I want double figures of goals.”

On Tuesday, the Usuthu goal poacher was voted Betway Premiership player of the month for August.

“I am grateful for this award. I just want to thank my teammates and the technical team because I can’t do it alone... they contributed to this achievement,” Ngwenya said.

Ngwenya has also made Zimbabwe’s preliminary squad for the upcoming two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone and DR Congo later this month.

“Everyone is waiting for me. People have been saying that I must take this performance to the national team, so I feel pressure, but I will just leave everything to God,” he said.

Meanwhile, Arthur Zwane, Ngwenya’s coach at Usuthu, has challenged the Zimbabwean international to find the back of the net in each and every game.

“I wouldn’t want to put Ngwenya under pressure. I am the type of a coach that says one step at a time, one game at a time, but I want him to score in every game that he plays,” Zwane said of the 23-year-old sensation.

Fixtures

League

Tomorrow: Stellenbosch v Sekhukhune, Athlone (7.30pm)

Saturday: AmaZulu v Gallants, Princess Magogo (3pm); Polokwane v Chiefs, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Chippa v Sundowns, Nelson Mandela Bay (5.30pm).

Sunday: Milford v Bay, Sugar Ray Xulu (3pm); Siwelele v Arrows, Free State (3pm); Galaxy v Kruger, Solomon Mahlangu (5.30pm).

CAF Champions League first round, second leg

Saturday: Pirates v La Cure Sylvester, Orlando (3pm)

CAF Confederation Cup

Sunday: Rukinzo v Durban, Stade Intwari (3pm)