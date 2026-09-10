Politicians divided on Jordaan-Zungu Safa race

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Danny Jordaan has been Safa president for nearly 13 years. Picture:

With all eyes on Vodacom World in Midrand on Saturday when AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu will challenge incumbent Danny Jordaan for the presidency of the South African Football Association at the association’s elective congress, a few politicians have entered the fray to express who they support.

Andile Lungisa, a member of the national executive committee of the ANC since December 2022, insists they won’t allow “newcomer” Zungu to take over “their organisation”.

“We have been part of Safa structures. We will never allow newcomers to take over our organisation. Our president is Danny Jordaan and he will be elected on Saturday,” Lungisa said via an X post.

Lungisa is of the view Zungu must focus on his club AmaZulu, reiterating his support for Jordaan, who has been the Safa president for nearly 13 years.

“Zungu must focus on building AmaZulu FC to be a formidable team. We support Danny and we have been part of Safa development structures without fail.”

African Transformation Movement leader Vuyo Zungula is of the view new leadership is needed at Safa House, backing Zungu to be the new man in charge.

“South African football cannot continue with business as usual. We need fresh leadership, stronger governance and a serious programme to rebuild football from the grassroots,” Zungula posted on X.

“Sandile Zungu has the experience, vision and leadership required to take Safa into a new era. I support Sandile Zungu for Safa president.”

MK Party MP Mzwanele Manyi is also backing Zungu.

“Safa needs a new chapter. I support Sandile Zungu for the presidency of Safa because this election is bigger than personalities,” Manyi wrote on his X page.

“It is about the future direction of South African football. This is not simply an election of a president. It is a choice between preserving the status quo and opening a new chapter for South African football.”

Sowetan