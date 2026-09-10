Truter braces for test against Sundowns

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Chippa United coach Brandon Truter is bracing for a challenge when they host Mamelodi Sundowns in a league match at Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).

Having already lost 3-0 to defending champions Orlando Pirates, Truter feels they made errors in that fixture and urged his side to eliminate those and remain disciplined against the CAF Champions League winners at home.

“The game against the African Champions presents the challenge again,” Truter said.

“We were against the SA champions, we made three mistakes, and they punished us. So, let’s see if we can eliminate those mistakes, let’s see if we can put more discipline and turn the chances into goals. That will be our benchmark and objectives for this week because we won’t get those many [chances] against Sundowns, and that will be a challenge for us. But we will prepare and focus for Sunday.”

Truter highlighted scoring goals as one of their main problems, having hit the net only twice in five matches. In those matches, they drew four and lost once, and Truter wants his side to turn the draws into wins starting with the match against Sundowns.

“We are building confidence in a sense that we are not losing, let’s respect Pirates for being the champions. A point in this league is valuable, we will turn this one point into three, I’m confident about it,” he said.

“At this stage, we had one point last season, we will keep going. The only game we lost was against Pirates, which we also managed to go toe-to-toe for about 60 minutes and you can see even in the past games every opponent Pirates have faced, they scored in the first half.

“The boys are growing nicely, but it’s the last third that is a concern for me – the chance we create.”

Sowetan