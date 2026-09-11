Jordaan v Zungu: Battle for the soul of Safa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Danny Jordaan

Age: 75

Background: Jordaan has been in the Safa hot seat since 2013 and is seeking a fourth term despite having previously stated he would vacate the position. He famously led SA’s bid to host the 2010 World Cup and served as chief executive of the event. He was mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro from May 2015 to August 2016.

Who his backers are: Jordaan enjoys support from the so-called Football Transformation Forum, which was founded in 2009. He also has the backing of the majority of national executive committee members, who have defended his regime even as he faced allegations of financial mismanagement and a court case. He’s also thought to have campaigned extensively among the majority of regions, which will vote tomorrow.

What his detractors say: Jordaan is accused of running Safa like a personal fiefdom, stifling debate and expelling those who are opposed to his regime. Safa’s finances have been shoddy for the last few years under his leadership.

Sandile Zungu

Age: 59

Background: Zungu is a highly successful business and sports executive. He is the chairman of Zungu Investments Company (Zico) and Betway Premiership side AmaZulu FC. In 2025, his consortium, Sizekhaya Holdings, was awarded SA’s highly lucrative National Lottery licence. He has served as the president of the Black Business Council and chaired boards like Denel (state-owned arms manufacturer) and EOH Holdings.

Who his backers are: Zungu entered the fray only a few months ago, and it’s unclear if he’s garnered sufficient support to oust Jordaan, who was already campaigning for a fourth term two years ago. The businessman is backed by football legends and the newly formed Force For Change, which wants Jordaan out of office. Not many regions have come out publicly to declare their support for Zungu, but he’s said he will emerge victorious.

What his detractors say: They claim Zungu is too inexperienced as a football administrator and could face a conflict of interest as a club owner. Zungu has made some bold promises — such as seeing Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana win the World Cup — but pessimists say they are unrealistic.