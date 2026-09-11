WATCH | Ouaddou promises strengthened line-up for Champs League second leg

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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is showing his hand by selecting his trusted charges to do the job in the CAF Champions League first preliminary round second leg against La Cure Waves at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday (3pm). Picture:

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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has made it clear he will go with the tried and tested players in the CAF Champions League first preliminary round second leg against La Cure Waves at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday (3pm).

This is after Ouaddou notably gave 20-year-old defender Cristian Derbyshire his senior debut, also affording a few fringe players such as Simphiwe Selepe and Daniel Msendami, who has since returned to his former side Marumo Gallants on a season-long loan, rare starts in the first leg that ended goalless in Mauritius last Sunday.

WATCH | Having given youngster Cristian Derbyshire his debut in the first leg of the CAF Champions League first preliminary round against La Cure Waves of Mauritius in Mauritius last Sunday, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has made it clear that he will go with a… pic.twitter.com/PMmKSlnA2C — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) September 11, 2026

“In that first game, it was important for me to give opportunities to some players. As you know, it’s important to manage the players, to keep everybody involved in the project,” Ouaddou told a presser at Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday.

“I always say that you win games with 11 players, but you win titles with the group, so I felt that it was the right moment for me to give a chance to some players and I can say that some of them gave me a very good satisfaction.

“It means that when I need them, I will be able to give them a chance again because they were really good, but tomorrow [Saturday] it will be another game, definitely because we have to qualify. It will be another team, another profile of the players. We will definitely show other profiles of players.”

The experienced trio of Evidence Makgopa, Thalente Mbatha and Nkosinathi Sibisi were involved in Friday’s training, having missed the past few games due to injuries.

Ouaddou sounded confident that they will finish the job at home after a scoreless draw in the first leg away last weekend.

“We had the first half in Mauritius. We went there to get a result and at least score a goal ... we didn’t, but have a chance here at home to go through to the next stage,” the Bucs coach said.

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