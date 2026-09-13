Kolisi, Erasmus say win over All Blacks is ‘for South Africa’

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Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus reiterated the team’s motivation in the wake of a 43-28 victory over New Zealand to claim the inaugural Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry title in Baltimore.

The Boks scored six tries to four to clinch the series 3-1 in front of a US rugby record crowd of more than 68,000 — most of whom appeared to be expatriate South Africans.

“It was awesome to see so many South Africans here; I don’t know how they afford it or how they got here, but it’s great,” said Erasmus.

“We appreciate the people who were here, but we don’t forget the people who were at home: the people on the farm, the boy in the township, or the people in the shopping mall. That’s what drives us.

“Obviously we want to win, and that’s great for us as a team, and that’s why we play rugby, but we want them to be happy.”

The win confirmed the world-ranked No 1 status of the back-to-back world champions, which Erasmus conceded was not always easy for others to accept.

“I know we sometimes annoy other people around the world for the way we go about things or the angle we take on issues, but we really care the most about South African people,” he said.

“We enjoy the other people around the world, and we understand their opinions and love the banter, but there’s only one reason for us as a team and for us as a country: it’s for South Africa.”

Bok captain Siya Kolisi also acknowledged the Boks’ global fan base.

“The support is really special for us — that’s who we do it for: the people who can afford to come here and those who are at home,” he said.

“Because there was a long stoppage [for referee audio problems], we were still in the zone, but my goodness, but in that moment, you get to appreciate the crowd singing and enjoying the environment, and hopefully we have made it special for them.”

The match was in the balance until the final quarter, and though the Springboks won three successive matches to claim the title, Erasmus said the margins between the teams were minimal.

“I wouldn’t say we were the better team [today],” said Erasmus.

“At 60 minutes the game was still in the balance. We appreciate that we won, but the margin between us and New Zealand is very small.”

Saru