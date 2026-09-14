Durban City will grow from maiden Confed Cup campaign, says Ben Youssef

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Khalil Ben Youssef, coach of Durban City, during the Caf Confederation Cup 2026/27 Preliminary match between Durban City and Rukinzo, at Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 6. Picture:

Durban City coach Khalil Ben Youssef says going far in their historic CAF Confederation Cup will be a good experience for his side after progressing to the second preliminary round.

The Citizens beat Rukinzo of Burundi 3-1 on aggregate away on Sunday and will now face Mauritius-based Port Louis, who advanced after defeating Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy 2-1 on aggregate.

Ben Youssef believes they showed character after winning 2-1 on Sunday to clinch a 3-1 aggregate win. They went into the return leg with a slender 1-0 lead and got off to a perfect start when Kyle Jurgens gave them a lead on Sunday before Samkelo Maseko doubled their advantage.

“It was a good two-leg performance from us. We knew what we had to do after the first leg and the players handled the two games well,” Ben Youssef told the club media department.

“Coming here was always going to be a different challenge. You have to adapt to the conditions, the environment and the game itself, and I thought the players did that well.”

Ben Youssef also lauded his side’s performance away in tough conditions and said they will continue to grow from this experience.

“We didn’t come here to sit back and protect the first-leg result. We wanted to play, we wanted to score and we wanted to win the game, and we did that,” he said.

“At 2-0 we were in a strong position, but when they scored, we had to stay calm. I thought the players showed good character to manage the game and see it through.

“For the club, this is a new experience. We’re learning with every game and every round, and it’s important that we keep improving as we go along. We’re pleased to be through, but that’s what we expected from ourselves. Now we have to recover, get back home and prepare for the next challenge.”

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs, who got a bye in the first leg, will face Zambian side Red Arrows in the second preliminary round, with the first leg away on the weekend of October 16-18 and the return leg seven days later.

In the Champions League, Mamelodi Sundowns will start their defence of the title against Angolan side Wiliete SC in the second qualifying round, with the first leg away in October.

Orlando Pirates will face Namibia’s African Stars in the second preliminary round following their 3-1 aggregate win over La Cure Waves SC.

League fixtures

Thursday: Pirates v Durban, Orlando (7.30pm)

Saturday: Bay v Sekhukhune, Princess Magogo (3pm); Polokwane v AmaZulu, Old Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Kruger v Stellenbosch, Mbombela (8pm).

Sunday: Arrows v Chiefs, Mbombela (3pm); Milford v Durban, Sugar Ray Xulu (3pm); Gallants v Pirates, Royal Bafokeng (3pm), Galaxy v Chippa, Solomon Mahlangu (5.30pm).

Fifa Intercontinental Cup fixture

Saturday: Sundowns v Al Ahli (Saudi Arabia), Loftus Versfeld (3pm).

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