Gabriel says ‘no need to panic’ as Bay stay winless

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Richards Bay coach Ronnie Gabriel remains calm despite the team's winless streak of six matches this season. Picture:

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Richards Bay coach Ronnie Gabriel insists there is no need to press the panic button despite failing to register a win in six matches this season.

The Natal Rich Boyz suffered an embarrassing 5-1 defeat to rookies Milford in a league match on Sunday at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium. In six matches, they have drawn three and lost the others and are 14th on the log table with three points, one ahead of bottom side Marumo Gallants.

Gabriel draws some positives from the previous matches they played and feels they will turn things around soon.

The red card decided the game, so the penalty decision put us on the backfoot — Ronnie Gabriel, Richards Bay coach

“We looked at our other games coming into this one, because if I look at this fixture here in isolation it’s simple: the red card and the penalty decided the match,” Gabriel told the media after the match.

“They put us on the back foot, it’s hard to talk tactics when this happens so early into the game. The red card decided the game, so the penalty decision put us on the backfoot because we were chasing the game from there.

“But looking at our previous games against Kaizer Chiefs, Durban City, there were matches where we took a lead and we held on for a longer period and played good football.

“If we had 11 v 11 the entire game it would have been a different story, I can assure you that.”

Gabriel admitted that he was disappointed with the results but said they would bounce back immediately against Sekhukhune United at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.

“It was a disappointing result. We started the game well until the red card and the penalty, however, with the man down we continued to chase the game, and the opposition was catching us on the break,” he said.

“We took the game from the opposition and it was the game we wanted to win. We felt with the man down we could still create scoring opportunities and we had many of them.

“But we will have to accept these results as it is.”

Meanwhile, Milford coach Xanti Pupuma was pleased with his side’s performance and said he was not surprised by their impressive performance in their debut season.

“For me what they do in these matches is what it is expected of them. I’m very impressed and happy for them they have finally have the opportunity to be seen by many [and showcase] what they can do,” Pupuma said.

Sowetan