North-West University newbies dream of promotion despite no wins

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

North-West University (NWU) coach Nkululeko Malgas has made it clear that they are aiming for more than just securing their status, saying that if there’s a chance to fight for promotion, they’ll go for the kill even though they’re rookies in the league.

NWU were promoted to the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) after reaching the final of the ABC Motsepe national playoffs in Mthatha in June. They lost to Hope FC of the Western Cape, now coached by former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Clayton Daniels.

NWU remain winless in their first four MFC fixtures, with two draws and two defeats. Even so, Malgas has high hopes of a chance to fight for promotion down the line.

“We have to maintain our status in this division, but when it’s open we have to go for the kill. But for now, let’s consolidate ... we’ve played four matches so far, so we will work harder to collect more points and look at the possibilities going forward,” Malgas said.

“We have to maintain our status in this division, but when it’s open we have to go for the kill.” – Nkululeko Malgas, NWU coach

NWU came from behind to draw 1-all against Midlands Wanderers at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium over the weekend. Malgas values the point they picked up in Durban, their maiden on the road this season.

“What is motivating is that we came from behind and managed to get a draw away. It’s our first point away, so it’s a very big point ... we showed character,” said the NWU mentor, who previously worked as a video analyst at TS Galaxy and the University of Pretoria.

Results

Highbury 0-1 Magesi; Hope 0-2 CPT City; Lerumo 0-1 Native; Venda 2-3 Upington; Gomora 2-4 Leicesterford; Lions 2-0 Bees; Wanderers 1-1 NWU; AmaTuks 0-0 Orbit.

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move

Sowetan