Zothwane eyes Fifa break to sharpen Babina Noko

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Sekhukhune United coach Papi Zothwane is targeting the upcoming Fifa international break to work on several areas where he wants to improve his side.

Zothwane, who was asked to take over after the club parted ways with Cedric Kaze recently, is optimistic the players will adjust quickly to how he wants them to play.

Since taking over as a head coach in September, Zothwane has overseen two matches, playing to a goalless draw against TS Galaxy and a 1-1 stalemate with Stellenbosch.

“The team is not yet where we want it to be, we are playing Richards Bay and we will have a Fifa break. There are a lot of things that we need to improve,” Zothwane stated.

“But we will get there, the team will get to the way we want it to play. The process of trying to change things sometimes might not come. But we must not lose matches, and the point we took against Stellenbosch will help us somewhere.

“So, we will get there and we have to try and win our game against Richards Bay, so we go to the recess with a win.”

Zothwane also highlighted confidence as something he will need to bring to the players, as he feels it is currently lacking following a poor run of results.

“The goal first is to get the players believing in themselves because when you are not winning most of the players think they are not good enough,” he said.

“We’ve good players that will take us to where we want. Personally, the team that I’m coaching now has always been in the top five. Obviously, with me taking over at the club, I want them to remain in the top five come the end of the season.”

Sekhukhune will travel to Princess Magogo Stadium to face Bay on Saturday at 3pm, looking to end their five-match winless run across all competitions.

Sowetan