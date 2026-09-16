EXPLAINER: What Sundowns can expect from Al-Ahli Saudi

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Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rusty Jones/CSM/Shutterstock (16955503aq) Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (16) misses a shot on goal during the first half of FIFA World Cup group stage action between Norway and Senegal at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J FIFA World Cup Norway Vs Senegal, East Rutherford, USA - 22 Jun 2026

As Al-Ahli are expected to give Mamelodi Sundowns a stern test in their Fifa Intercontinental Cup match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday at 3pm, we look at a few key factors and what Masandawana can expect.

The winner between Sundowns and Ahli will advance to the next round, where they will face either Mexican club Toluca or the team that will win the Copa Libertadores in South America in the semifinal.

If Sundowns reach the next round and win their semifinal, they will then meet European champions Paris Saint-Germain, the holders of the Intercontinental Cup and automatic qualifiers for the final.

Al-Ahli Saudi are a major professional football club based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. They are the reigning back-to-back Asian Champions League Elite titleholders and are coached by Marino Pusic.

The club is heavily backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. This has allowed them to sign high-profile stars from European football over recent years. Their current roster includes several international names: Ivan Toney, a former Brentford and England international striker; Francisco Trincão, a Portuguese winger and former Barcelona player; Édouard Mendy, a Senegalese goalkeeper; and other key stars such as Merih Demiral (Turkey) and Roger Ibañez (Brazil).

They have also attracted big international stars over the years, such as Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino, Algerian star Riyad Mahrez, Ivorian Frank Kessie and Allan Saint-Maximin, among others.

They were crowned champions of the Saudi Pro League nine times.

The club was revived by current Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane, who coached them from September 2022 to June 2023, successfully achieving the objective of winning the Saudi First Division League and returning the club to the top-flight Saudi Pro League.

Al Ahli has had a topsy-turvy start in the Saudi Pro League, playing seven, winning four and losing three, and occupying the number six position.

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