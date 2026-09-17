Hunt urges Grobler to ignore record chase pressure

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Bradley Grobler of Stellenbosch FC celebrates his goal during the Betway Premiership 2026/27 game between Stellenbosch FC and Sekhukhune United at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on 11 September 2026 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

As it now looks inevitable that veteran Stellenbosch striker Bradley Grobler will break the PSL all-time top scorer record this season, his coach Gavin Hunt has told him to get it out of his head.

Grobler, 38, scored his 130th PSL goal when Stellenbosch drew 1-all against his previous club, Sekhukhune, at Danie Craven Stadium on Friday. Scoring five more goals would see the former SuperSport United goal-poacher become the all-time leading scorer in the PSL, with the current record holder, Peter Shalulile, having scored 134 goals for Highlands Park and Mamelodi Sundowns before he left the Brazilians for Tanzanian giants Yanga before the start of the season.

“He mustn’t worry about records. He must keep playing as long as he can without worrying about the records. He must only worry about the next game, because that’s the most important thing,” Hunt told Sowetan.

Hunt still sounded certain that Grobler would do it. “It will come, but he shouldn’t be obsessing about it. He will definitely do it, that’s for sure,” the Stellies mentor noted.

Hunt, who previously worked with Grobler at SuperSport, suggested that the stalwart wasn’t appreciated enough, explaining what sets him apart from other strikers in the division.

“People don’t get rewarded for longevity and consistency. He has had both of that, so there should have been a lot more rewards in his career, but that’s South Africa for you,” Hunt said.

“He’s one of the best strikers SA has ever seen. What makes him unique is that he’s not only a striker, but he’s a goal scorer as well, and it’s very difficult to find strikers who are goal scorers like him, so he’s just different.”

Grobler made his PSL debut as a 19-year-old under coach Owen da Gama at the now defunct Platinum Stars back in August 2007.

Top five PSL all-time leading scorers (since 1996)