Downs count on formidable home record for Ahli clash

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Teboho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns (c) celebrates goal with teammates during the Betway Premiership 2026/27 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 26 August 2026. Picture:

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Al-Ahli Saudi will have a daunting task in the Fifa Intercontinental Cup as they will face a formidable Mamelodi Sundowns side who are a difficult side to beat at Loftus Versfeld Stadium when the two teams meet on Saturday at 3pm.

Under coach Miguel Cardoso, who took over in December 2024, Masandawana have turned the venue into a fortress with only one defeat in the MTN8 semifinal against Kaizer Chiefs in April last year, while they have zero loss in league fixtures.

The Saudi giants will also be facing a Sundowns side, who are enjoying a stellar domestic run, sitting comfortably unbeaten at the top of the Betway Premiership table.

And the African Champions will want to build on that impressive domestic form and translate it into success in their first appearance in the Intercontinental Cup.

Playing in front of an intimidating crowd at Loftus at high altitude will also give Masandawana a massive territorial advantage against the Al-Ahli side, who have endured not a convincing start to their domestic season under manager Marino Pusic, sitting sixth in their league table.

Al-Ahli made their debut in the inaugural Intercontinental Cup last term, but their journey was cut short after they suffered a 3-1 home defeat against Egypt’s Pyramids in the second round.

The Saudi giants head into the match having registered two wins in their last five matches, including a recent disappointing draw against Pakhtakor and defeats to Al Hilal and Al Qadsiah.

While Sundowns will be looking at Teboho Mokoena, Bryan Leon, Tashreeq Matthews and Marcelo Allende, Al-Ahli relies more heavily on individual moments of brilliance from elite forwards such as Ivan Toney and Francisco Trincão.

The match also carries significant importance, with the winner claiming the Fifa African Asian-Pacific Cup and advancing to the next stage of the Intercontinental Cup.

With continental silverware and progression in the Fifa Intercontinental Cup at stake, the clash promises to be a significant test for Sundowns against one of Asia’s top sides.

This is also the first-ever meeting between these two sides in this competition.

Sowetan