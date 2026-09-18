Five things you need to know about Downs v Ahli Intercontinental Cup clash

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As an eager Mamelodi Sundowns prepare hoping to impress and win their Fifa Intercontinental Cup clash against Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, we unpack key points ahead of the match.
- Sundowns qualified as CAF Champions League champions after defeating AS FAR to clinch their second crown, while the Saudi giants won the Asian Football Confederation Champions League by defeating Japanese club Machida Zelvia in the final.
- The Fifa Intercontinental Cup brings together the champions of each of the six confederations after it was introduced in its current format in 2024. Real Madrid won the inaugural edition in 2024, with Paris Saint-Germain clinching it in 2025.
- The winner of Downs v Ahli will advance to the Fifa Challenger Cup semifinal.
- This is not Sundowns’ first experience of the competition. They last appeared under the former annual Club World Cup format in 2016, after winning their first CAF Champions League title, while Al-Ahli will make their second appearance.
- Sundowns’ new signings Deano van Rooyen, Thabang Matuludi and Thabo Cele will not play in the Intercontinental Cup, as they signed with the club after the Fifa squad registration deadline.
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