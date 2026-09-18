Five things you need to know about Downs v Ahli Intercontinental Cup clash

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Mamelodi Sundowns players Themba Zwane and Aubrey Modiba prepare for the 2026 Fifa Intercontinental Cup match against Al-Ahli. Picture:

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As an eager Mamelodi Sundowns prepare hoping to impress and win their Fifa Intercontinental Cup clash against Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, we unpack key points ahead of the match.