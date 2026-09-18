Hungry Lions want to put an end to Magesi’s winning run

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Hendry Basie, coach of Hungry Lions during the 2024 Nedbank Cup against Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium, Soweto.

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Magesi’s impressive run in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) has worried Hungry Lions — and they plan to end it when they meet at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Dikwena tša Meetse have won all their opening four league matches and sit atop the table with 12 points, three clear of Real Native and Highbury.

They have made an early statement as they look to return to the Premiership next season, but Lions coach Hendry “Shabba” Basie says they will try to stop them, even though he admits it won’t be easy.

“You cannot go there and say you don’t want to stop them. The plan must be to stop them and get the three points, but obviously it is not going to be easy; it will be difficult,” Basie told Sowetan.

“Remember they have not lost yet. It will also have a psychological impact on them if we score first or score two fast goals. It will also kill their momentum because they are not used to it.

“The plan must be to stop them ... but obviously it is not going to be easy.” — Lions coach Hendry “Shabba” Basie

“The plan must not be to hope for a draw; it should be to stop them and win there.”

Basie’s charges are sitting 10th on the log table, following a win, a defeat, and two draws in their first four matches. They are seven points behind Magesi, but Basie insists it’s still early to talk about the promotion.

“The only thing I can say is there are points on the board, and it doesn’t matter home or away as long as there are points that are coming,” he said.

“So, while you are busy trying to settle and finding combinations and you’re still getting points, it is positive.

“Players need to gel and understand each other, and once they start to know each other, then it’s positive.”

Meanwhile, Highbury will be eager to bounce back to winning ways after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Magesi at home last week when they host Gomora United at Nelson Mandela University Stadium on Friday at 3pm.

At the bottom, The Bees will look to register their first points of the season when they host Lerumo at KaNyamazane at 3pm after losing all four matches.

Fixtures

The kickoff for all matches is 3pm.

Friday: Highbury v Gomora, Nelson Mandela University; Real Native v Venda, Solomon Mahlangu.

Saturday: Upington v Pretoria University, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs; Hope v Orbit, Athlone; Bees v Lerumo, KaNyamazane; North-West v CPT City, NWU Fanie Du Toit Sports Ground; Leicesterford v Midlands, Lucas Moripe.

Sunday: Magesi v Hungry Lions, Old Peter Mokaba.

Sowetan