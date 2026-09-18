Pitso says Sundowns are favourites over Al-Ahli as his former teams collide

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Pitso Mosimane moved on from Mamelodi Sundowns and Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia a long time ago, but there will be a tinge of emotion as his former teams battle it out at the weekend.

The Brazilians take on Asian champions Al-Ahli during their hugely anticipated Fifa Intercontinental Cup at what is expected to be a packed Loftus on Saturday (3pm).

“It is very emotional for me because I won trophies with both teams,” said Mosimane, who promoted Al-Ahli to the Pro League in 2023.

He also led Sundowns to five successive league titles and several cup competitions at Chloorkop before he joined Al-Ahly in Egypt.

Mosimane said he is happy to have contributed to the two teams who will be playing on the international stage.

“The other one [Al-Ahli] won the Champions League twice and this one [Sundowns] just won it recently. I am happy that I contributed somewhere a little bit.”

It’s humbling to see these two teams at this stage, they are playing at a high level. — Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane

Mosimane, who knows a thing or two about pressure moments in football, having played in Champions League finals, the Fifa Club World Cup and the World Cup, said they will be playing at a high level.

“It’s humbling to see these two teams at this stage, they are playing at a high level. They are here because they won the Champions League of their confederations.”

Speaking after he announced his 30-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea next week, Mosimane picked Sundowns as slight favourites.

He said form favours Sundowns, who have won five and drawn one of their last five matches in all competitions to move to the top of the Betway Premiership and book a place in the MTN8 final next month.

During this period, Sundowns scored 11 goals and they have also been impressive defensively, with goalkeepers Ronwen Williams and Ricardo Goss breached only four times.

But Al Ahli is not really in a good position at the moment. Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino left the club. — Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane

On the other hand, the visitors are on an inconsistent run of three losses, two wins and one draw in all competitions and the league losses have dropped them to sixth on the Saudi Pro League table.

“But Al-Ahli is not really in a good position at the moment. Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino left the club and they don’t really have [top players]. They have Ivan Toney who was with England at the World Cup but they are not in a good space.

“I think Sundowns have an advantage; the yellow side have an advantage over the green side. It will be good to see the boys and management again. It is good history.”

Al-Ahli coach Marino Pušić has brought international players like Édouard Mendy, Roger Ibañez, Merih Demiral, Galeno, Francisco Trincão and Ivan Toney who are going to test Sundowns.

His Sundowns counterpart Miguel Cardoso has vast experience in the likes of Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende, Tashreeq Matthews, Brayan León and Iqraam Rayners.

Cardoso also has an emerging crop of young players including Siyabonga Mabena, Kutlwano Letlhaku, Gomolemo Kekana and Bennet Mokoena who could rise to the occasion when called upon.

TimesLIVE