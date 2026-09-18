Seven players who’ve benefited from new Bafana era

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Bafana Bafana’s new era under returning coach Pitso Mosimane took shape yesterday when the former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor announced his first final squad of his second spell in charge of the national side.

Here are seven players who’ve immediately benefited from Pitso’s return:

Lebone Seema (Orlando Pirates)

Seema, 23, has been in fine form since last season, where he helped Pirates win their maiden league title in 14 years, also walking away with the Defender of the Season award at the league’s year-end awards. Mosimane’s predecessor Hugo Broos always overlooked the centre-back.

Lebohang Maboe (Kaizer Chiefs)

Maboe, 31, played a big role in Chiefs finishing third last term. The midfield workhorse has arguably been one of the best midfielders in the PSL in the past 18 months. Maboe made the World Cup preliminary squad under Broos a few months ago before he was snubbed for the final list of the global spectacle co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada.

Tashreeq Matthews (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Despite his consistency in the past three seasons, where he scored over 20 goals as a winger, the 26-year-old Matthews was never Broos’ cup of team as the old Belgian coach never called him even for a lousy friendly.

Yanela Mbuthuma (Pirates)

Mbuthuma was only called up once by Broos, playing a friendly against Mozambique, when he was still at Richards Bay in June 2025. The Pirates striker, 24, has just found his groove, so Broos can’t be blamed for not selecting him as during his tenure the striker was struggling to score.

Luther Singh (AEL Limassol, Cyprus)

Singh was also unsettled, changing clubs for the better part of Broos’ era. The 29-year-old forward seems to be now settled at Limassol, having scored nine goals and racked up six assist in 26 league games for his Cypriot side. Singh already boasts three Bafana caps, having also played for all the junior national sides.

Puso Dithejane (Chicago Fire, US)

Dithejane, 22, never made the final Bafana squad before, albeit Broos included him in preliminary lists now and then. The ex-TS Galaxy star has been in hot red form for his US side Chicago Fire, scoring a few crucial goals in their recent outings.

Brooklyn Poggenpoel (Durban City)

Like Maboe, Poggenpoel made the World Cup preliminary team but was snubbed by Broos for the final list. The 26-year-old has been in fine form for Durban in the past few months.

Sowetan