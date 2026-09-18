Spotlight on under-fire Carrick as United aim to stem losses at Fulham

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London - One month into the new English Premier League season, excuses about bedding-in processes and newly assembled squads needing time to gel are wearing thin, and for Manchester United there’s an acute sense of urgency as the international break looms.

United are by no means the only “big club” enduring a faltering start to the campaign but after so much pre-season optimism, the spotlight has fallen very much on manager Michael Carrick ahead of Sunday’s trip to Fulham.

Only one win in four league games, at home to promoted Ipswich Town, has been compounded by Wednesday’s League Cup exit at home to Brighton and Hove Albion, having led 2-0.

Another setback at Craven Cottage against a Fulham side without a league win so far would escalate the pressure on Carrick and deepen the sense that United’s season is in danger of drifting before it has properly begun.

“Of course, we can turn it around; we have got some really good players,” Carrick said after the 3-2 defeat by Brighton - the first time in 50 years United had lost at Old Trafford, having led by two goals.

“It feels bad because we haven’t had a great week or two, or three weeks. We’ve got another game on Sunday, and that’s the crucial thing now. We need to flip that and start winning games again.”

United will be buoyed by the fact they’ve not lost at Fulham since 2009, but while the London club have made a slow start under new manager Alvaro Arbeloa, a draw at Liverpool last week and a League Cup win at West Ham United in midweek offered glimpses of better things to come.

Liverpool remain unbeaten under new manager Andoni Iraola in all competitions, but three draws from four Premier League games has stifled any early-season momentum.

Iraola will be back in very familiar surroundings on Sunday as his side travel to Bournemouth, the south coast club the Spaniard consistently had punching above their weight.

Bournemouth are yet to win in the Premier League under Iraola’s replacement, Marco Rose, but three draws and a rather unlucky loss away at Manchester City is a scant return for some eye-catching football under the German.

Chelsea began the season with a flourish under Xabi Alonso, prompting talk of title challenges, but defeat by Arsenal and a draw at home with promoted Hull City have offered a reality check.

They will hope to get back to winning ways today as they kick off the weekend action at unbeaten Brentford. – Reuters