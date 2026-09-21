Fifa break won’t stop Pirates’ momentum, says Ouaddou

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

While many coaches believe the Fifa international break halts the team’s momentum, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou doesn’t think the current recess will affect theirs.

This Fifa break comes at the right time to give some rest to players — Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates coach

The Buccaneers enjoyed a good run after registering five successive league wins, most recently beating Marumo Gallants 2-0 at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday.

As they head into the recess, Ouaddou is excited as he believes this will give his players enough chance to recover well after a heavy schedule in the league, MTN8 and Caf Champions League.

“To be honest, we’ve been playing for almost three days for two months. I always say that in a periodisation, you need to have at least a moment of regeneration break. It is very important.

“You cannot push the players until you break them, and we asked them a lot in terms of physical effort and in terms of concentration because they have many rules to follow, the game plan, and different opposition to play.

“You have to adapt to training, and you cannot understand that it is very difficult for the players. So, this Fifa break came at the right time to have some physiological regeneration for the players to rest and come back stronger.

“I don’t think it will break our momentum; this Fifa break comes at the right time to give some rest to players; it is necessary.”

With 19 points collected in seven matches and a point behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand, Ouaddou believes they have done really well, having conceded a single goal.

“We have finished the first cycle. When I say the first cycle, it’s since June 24, since we started until the first Fifa break. I think my boys really did well.

“We had some difficult moments since the beginning, but at least we scored a lot of goals. We didn’t concede too much.

“I think for now, if I have to give a resume of this first cycle, it’s just well done. Very positive in terms of strength, in terms of commitment, in terms of organisation, and in terms of discipline. It’s very difficult to play against Pirates.

“I have to stay very humble with our team, but we can say that we have become a points machine.

“It used to be some other teams that were points machines, but this season I think we are playing our role, our role of the champions, and we want to stay there, and we assume it.”

Sowetan