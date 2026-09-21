Pitso stunned by the humility of the Bafana squad he has inherited

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane speaks to the press on Monday before the looming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane says he is delighted to discover the “humility” in the team’s players at his first camp since returning to the national side for his second spell.

Bafana reported for camp on Sunday to gear up for two Afcon qualifiers against Guinea at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday (3pm) and against Eritrea in Egypt next Wednesday. SA will also face Egypt in Cairo in a friendly on October 4.

“I’m so impressed after listening to the guys who’ve just joined the camp now, the humility that they have for the national team. I feel the hunger in them. I feel that they want to show that they deserve to be in the team,” said Mosimane at a press conference at UJ Football Club in Auckland Park on Monday.

Mosimane has kept the core of predecessor Hugo Broos’s squad while adding a few new faces, including Luther Singh and Cassius Mailula.

Mosimane believes the new players in the team are under pressure to prove they are good enough. “Of course there’s pressure on them, pressure on Luther to say, ‘can I remove (Oswin) Appollis, who’s scoring every time?’ And for Cassius to say ‘can I play with Rele [Mofokeng] or can I take Rele’s position?’ For me it’s exciting to see that; it’s beautiful,” Mosimane said.

“I think everyone deserves a chance. But yes, we also have to respect those who’ve done the job and who’ve put themselves ahead of the new ones.”

Mosimane was pleased that all the locally based players reported to the camp on time on Sunday. Two foreign-based players, Singh and Samkelo Kabini, arrived on Monday. The rest of the foreign contingent is expected to join the squad by Tuesday.

“I feel good because I see the boys have respect for the emblem of the country, for the flag,” Mosimane said.

“It’s always good when you come on day one to the office and all the boys are there on time, and nobody is feeling entitled to be here because they played at the World Cup; that’s so good to see.”

Mosimane confirmed that Marcus Mashilo has been appointed as a freelance goalkeeper coach.

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move

Sowetan