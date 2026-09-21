Trio of female promoters back in Mooi River on Saturday

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Boxing promoters Nomvelo Magcaba, Zandile Malinga and Hlengiwe Dladla staged Women Only tournament in Mooi River.

Sisters are doing it for themselves.

That is how best to describe the Women-Only boxing tournament to take place at Bruntville Sports Centre in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday.

The tournament will be jointly staged by promoters Hlengiwe Dladla, Zandile Malinga and Nomvelo Shezi at same venue the three musketeers organised a similar event in March.

There was a time when it was said that behind every great man, there had to be a great woman.

But in these times of change, it’s no longer true. Women are coming out of the kitchen and standing on their own two feet in boxing.

This is thanks to the government, which is supporting them financially through Boxing SA’s Women in Boxing Series.

Similar tournaments have already taken place in Rustenburg, kuGompo City, Kimberley, Thohoyandou and Free State.

Dladla, Malinga and Shezi’s joint tournament will be headlined by a rematch between Nonkululeko Mncube and Thema Zuma for the KZN bantamweight title.

They fought in March for the provincial junior-bantam belt which Mnube retained successfully. That eight-rounder took place at the same venue for Saturday’s tournament.

Zuma bounced back and defeated former world champ Gabisile Tshabalala at Wild Coast and took over Tshabalala No 1 spot in the bantamweight class.

Zuma is risking her spot against No 3 contender for the SA junior-bantamweight belt held by Nosiacaswe Dube.

In another provincial title, Noxolo Mkhasibe and Nolwazi Myingwa will fight for the vacant middleweight title.

It will be the second time for Mkhasibe from Hammersdale to challenge for a provincial title.

She lost to Nobengazi Booth for the junior-middleweight at Bruntville Sports Centre in March.

Meanwhile, two weeks ago, Myingwa from Inanda won the Mpumalanga provincial middleweight title.

Two unbeaten bantamweight fighters − Lethokuhle Sibisi and Lumka Ntobela − will revive an old amateur rivalry.

Sibisi from Dundee lost to Ntobela from Cherstervile before they turned professional. They will meet over six rounds.

Action will begin at 1pm.