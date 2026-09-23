Hitting the ground running: we pick PSL’s five best signings so far

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With the Premier Soccer League transfer window officially closed on Monday, there’s been a number of new signings who have made an impact so far with their teams. We pick five players who have impressed at this stage of the season before the Fifa international break.

Nqaba Xulu [Richards Bay]

Xulu, 23, joined the Natal Rich Boyz from Milford in the off season as a free agent. The striker has been a standout performer, having already scored five goals in seven appearances. He is currently second behind AmaZulu hitman Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya (eight goals) in the scoring charts.

Tylo Sanger (Durban City)

After arriving from Cape Town Spurs during the off season, the 22-year-old has anchored his team’s midfield, playing every single minute in nine appearances across all competitions. Sanger is also believed to have caught interest from Mamelodi Sundowns, having already picked two man-of-the-match awards in the league.

Gamphani Lungu (Orlando Pirates)

The 28-year-old has made an immediate impact for the Buccaneers since making a move from Siwelele in the off season. He scored four goals and provided an assist in seven appearances in the MTN8 and the league. His impressive start at the Soweto giants earned him the club’s Player of the Month award as well as a Zambia national team call-up for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Siyanda Ndlovu (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Ndlovu has enjoyed an impactful start to his career at Masandawana after joining them from Golden Arrows before the season started. The 24-year-old midfielder has added immense creativity, explosive pace, and an eye for goal to the team’s attack, and has netted twice and provided an assist in 10 appearances across all competitions.

Antonio van Wyk (Sundowns)

The 24-year-old has settled in well at Sundowns after making a switch from Austrian club SV Ried in June. Van Wyk has made eight appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and creating an assist.

Sowetan