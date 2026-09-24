Amajita face stern test against Zambia in semis

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Cayden Fortune of South Africa during 2026 COSAFA U20 Youth Championship CAF Qualifier Match between South Africa and Angola at ABB Stadium in Maputo on 21 September 2026 ©Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

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The SA U20 soccer team and Zambia will be looking to continue their winning ways when they meet in a Cosafa Cup semifinal at the ABB 1 Stadium in Matola, Mozambique, on Friday at 12pm.

The winner will secure a spot in the final and qualification for the U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana next year.

Both teams have advanced to the knockout stages with perfect records, each winning all three matches in their group.

Amajita have been an absolute fortress, and have so far not conceded a single goal, while attacking side Zambia have banged in eight goals in their matches.

Defender Cayden Fortune explained why Amajita had been so solid at the back. “We stacked together in each match and every moment in the games. We played as a team. Lazola [Maku], our captain, kept us together and kept us fighting.”

Midfielder Egan Freese said while he expected a tough encounter with Zambia, they were well prepared. “Meeting Zambia in the semifinal obviously won’t be easy, considering the heat and the conditions of the pitch and how many games we’ve played so far.

“But we are ready, we are fresh, and some players have been rested.”

Coach Raymond Madaka said they would try their best to manage the players after three matches in a short space of time. “We are playing one of the strongest teams, we know them, they know us very well.

“We played them last year but it was in the final, and we also played them during the Afcon where we drew.

“We have to focus on our team, and also try to manage the recovery of some boys because some of them have been playing throughout, something that they might not be used to.”

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