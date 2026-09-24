Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight set for December in Cardiff

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Anthony Joshua, pictured, will meet Tyson Fury in a long-awaited showdown in Cardiff in December. Picture: AP/

The long-awaited showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is finally happening.

The two former heavyweight world champions are set to meet on December 11 in Cardiff, promoter Turki Alalshikh said on Thursday.

“For 15 years no one has been able to make this fight,” Alalshikh posted on X. “I can now confirm that Fury vs Joshua will be coming to the UK, as I promised British boxing fans. The time for talking is over.”

The fight is being staged at the Principality Stadium.

A clash between the British rivals has been one of the most anticipated fights for more than a decade.

“THE WAIT IS OVER. Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua finally collide,” Joshua’s promoter Matchroom posted on X.

Fury stepped out of retirement this year and made his return to the ring for the first time in more than a year with victories against Arslanbek Makhmudov and Mariusz Wach.

Joshua’s only fights since losing his IBF world title fight against Daniel Dubois in 2024 were against YouTuber Jake Paul and Kristian Prenga.

Alalshikh is a Saudi Arabian adviser who organises boxing events for the kingdom.

While Fury and Joshua are arguably past their peak, it is a fight that is still likely to garner global attention and will be streamed live on Netflix in the early hours of the morning running into December 12.

Approval will be needed to allow the fight to take place at that time.

“There are still some arrangements to be finalised with the organisers, including any required changes to Principality Stadium’s premises licence, but we are looking forward to welcoming fans to the city for what promises to be an unforgettable night of boxing,” Cardiff council leader Chris Weaver said.

AP