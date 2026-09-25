Pitso wary of Guinea’s Guirassy as Bafana turn new leaf

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Pitso Mosimane takes charge of his first training session back as Bafana Bafana coach at UJ Stadium in Johannesburg on September 21 2027, ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea.

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As Bafana Bafana starts a new era under Pitso Mosimane with an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm), the coach is well aware of the threat posed by Serhou Guirassy, one of the world’s most outstanding and dangerous forwards.

Mosimane conceded he and his coaching team had spent sleepless nights devising a strategy to stop Guirassy, who plays for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and was the leading scorer in the Uefa Champions League two seasons ago with 13 goals, alongside Barcelona’s Raphinha.

Early in the season, the bulky striker has already found form, with four goals and two assists in just six matches in the German league.

“They have a top striker, playing in Dortmund and scoring. We have to make sure we deal with his aerial strength,” Mosimane said.

“They [Guinea] have players in Saudi Arabia [defender Mory Konate and midfielders Seydouba Cisse and Morlaye Sylla], another one is in Poland [striker Lamine Diaby Fadiga], and another is at Girona [midfielder Lass Kourouma].

“You know the West African team sheets. But the Cup of Nations has told you that it is not about where you play; it is about what happens on the pitch.”

With SA’s best defender, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, out with injury, Mosimane should deploy either Ime Okon or Olwethu Makhanya to deal with Guirassy’s threat.

“The Cup of Nations ... is about what happens on the pitch.” — Pitso Mosimane

Mosimane, 62, returns to Bafana duty with a lot to prove, given that his first spell in charge, between 2010 and 2012, did not yield qualification for Afcon and ended with a humiliating dismissal.

He arrives with more experience, now holding several club records, including multiple CAF Champions League triumphs, and hopes another bite at the Bafana job will provide much-needed redemption.

Guinea, meanwhile, head into the match out of form. The Syli National have not won any of their last four matches, drawing two and losing two.

To succeed, Mosimane will also rely on the experience of Mamelodi Sundowns players such as Teboho Mokoena, Ronwen Williams, Themba Zwane, Aubrey Modiba and Thapelo Morena, among others, who won the CAF Champions League this year and recently beat Al-Ahli Saudi in the Fifa Intercontinental Cup last week.

“Sundowns are champions of Africa, and they beat the champions of Asia. But African teams have always beaten Asian teams. I knew Sundowns would have the edge,” said Mosimane.

Sowetan