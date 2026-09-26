Ireland team’s activities before Israel games delayed as pressure to boycott grows

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Ireland's players pose for the team picture before the Uefa Nations League soccer match between Kosovo and Ireland in Pristina, Kosovo, on September 24 2026. Picture: AP Photo

The Ireland team’s press conference and training session the day before the first of its Nations League games against Israel have been delayed as pressure to boycott the matches grows.

Journalists in Debrecen, Hungary — where Israel’s “home” game is to be played on Sunday — were left waiting on Saturday after being told the press conference was being pushed back until after training. That was 15 minutes before it was supposed to begin.

Training was also significantly delayed; however, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported the players were still in their hotel more than two hours after the training session was supposed to begin.

RTÉ reported that some players had decided they did not want to play the games.

“And if they stay to their stated ambition that they have to be all in it together, if one or more want to be out, maybe they will all be out,” reporter Tony O’Donoghue told RTÉ Radio 1.

Pressure builds

The team has been coming under increasing pressure in Ireland, where affinity with Palestinians is strong, to boycott the two games — the first on Sunday and the second, Ireland’s “home” game, in Backa Topola, Serbia, on October 4.

Ireland midfielder Jason Knight said after Thursday’s 1-0 loss in Kosovo that the players were in a difficult situation and that he didn’t think the matches should go ahead.

Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson previously said, “We’re not playing with genocide; we’re playing against genocide. We’re playing against Israel; we’re not playing with Israel,” drawing a furious reaction from the Israeli soccer federation, which accused the Icelandic coach of “stupidity, ignorance and hypocrisy”.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) had resisted calls to boycott the matches, arguing the team could be hit by punishing sanctions by Uefa. Ireland is co-hosting the 2028 European Championship with England, Wales and Scotland.

More than 160 Irish sportspeople signed an open letter urging the FAI to reconsider its decision to go ahead with the fixtures.

There were protestors outside the team hotel in Dublin last week calling on the players to boycott the games. The Siptu trade union displayed a huge poster in central Dublin beside the River Liffey asking the players to “Go with your conscience!” and “Don’t play with genocide” beside an image of a blood-splattered ball.

Former Ireland coach Brian Kerr said the FAI had “lost the respect of the Irish people” for going ahead with the games.

“The Irish people and the soccer-going public don’t want the games to be played,” Kerr said. “I think they’ve made their opinions clear over the past year. The FAI in November actually went to Uefa and requested that Israel be put out of the tournament on principle. And yet they went against that principle.”

AP