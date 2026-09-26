Xaba saunters to Gqeberha win but misses SA record by just five seconds

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Glenrose Xaba closed in on another Spar Women 10km Grand Prix series on Saturday after claiming the penultimate leg in Gqeberha. But the stocky runner had some regrets despite winning comfortably to set up an interesting finale for next week’s last leg Johannesburg.

Having led from the front to claim the win in 31:17, Xaba said she was disappointed she fell within five seconds of breaking the 10km SA record she set two years ago, but she wasn’t even aware she was so close until it was too late.

“I’m happy to win but disappointed at the same time, because I could have broken the record. I should have gone for it, but I was not aware I was so close. Maybe if someone had alerted me, I would have gone for it. It only dawned on me when I was about 100 metres from the finish line that the record was within my sight, but it wasn’t meant to be,” Xaba said.

Asked why she didn’t refer to her timing device - a Garmin smartwatch - to check her time, she retorted: “I don’t use my watch to time my race, I use it only for the splits, when I’m running I hardly look at it. That’s why I was totally unaware (of the record) until I was close to the finish line.”

Saturday’s win catapulted 32-year-old Xaba to second place behind Cacisile Sosibo in the five-race Grand Prix standings, with the reigning champion needing a win in the last leg in Joburg next Sunday to claim a record-extending fourth crown.

Sosibo, who finished seventh in rainy Gqeberha conditions, needs a miracle which would see her claiming a podium and contenders like Xaba to have a really bad day for her to retain top spot.

Xaba trails Sosibo by a mere 10 points mainly because the former missed one of the past four races, but having won the Joburg leg last year, she will again be favourite next weekend.

Meanwhile Xaba’s Boxer Athletics teammate, Karabo More, came in second in 32:21, which was her personal best in the 10km, whileEthiopian Selam Gebre took the last podium place in 32:33.