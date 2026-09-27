Five facts to know about Bafana opponents Guinea

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epa13223873 Serhou Guirassy of Dortmund celebrates after scoring 3-1 goal during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal CF in Dortmund, Germany, 08 September 2026. EPA/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF

As Bafana Bafana begin another era under coach Pitso Mosimane with a clash against Guinea in the first match of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, we pick five facts about the team nicknamed Syli National (national elephants).

Bafana will be eager to make a perfect start at home to set the tone for the remaining matches in Group D, alongside co-host Kenya and Eritrea.

Here are the five facts about Guinea:

Guinea squad features no locally based players, relying exclusively on players who ply their trade across European leagues and Saudi Arabia.

Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy spearheads their attack, coming with good scoring form from the German top-flight after netting four goals across all competitions (two in the Bundesliga and the other two in the Uefa Champions League). Other key players include Ilaix Moriba of Celta Vigo and Saïdou Sow, a centre-back at French Ligue 2 club Nantes.

Guinea have been one of SA’s toughest opponents on the continent and they enjoy better head-to-head stats. In four meetings, Guinea won two and Bafana just one, while the other match ended in a draw.

The latest Fifa rankings place Guinea 81st in the world to Bafana’s 54th, while on the continent, Guinea are ranked 31st and Bafana 10th.

The Syli National are winless in their last four friendly outings, with two defeats to Northern Ireland, Benin and draws against Niger and Botswana.

Sowetan